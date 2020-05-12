All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1256 W ATLANTIC Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

1256 W ATLANTIC Drive

1256 West Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1256 West Atlantic Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Across from the lake with views of the lake from Dining, Living-Family Room Area as well as from Deck. Enjoy the view and upgraded bathrooms: master with granite counter, 2 sinks, tiled shower, and jacuzzi tub; 2nd bath with tiled shower and 2 sinks, and 3rd bath with upgraded sink and fixtures. Newer upgraded dishwasher. Open floor plan with a lot of flexibility. Half a basement and the various ceiling fans help save electricity. Exterior of home painted recently. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are left for tenant's convience and will not be repaired. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. You don't have to live on the lake to enjoy the lake - you may boat and fish across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have any available units?
1256 W ATLANTIC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have?
Some of 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1256 W ATLANTIC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive offers parking.
Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have a pool?
No, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have accessible units?
No, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 W ATLANTIC Drive has units with dishwashers.

