1256 W ATLANTIC Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Across from the lake with views of the lake from Dining, Living-Family Room Area as well as from Deck. Enjoy the view and upgraded bathrooms: master with granite counter, 2 sinks, tiled shower, and jacuzzi tub; 2nd bath with tiled shower and 2 sinks, and 3rd bath with upgraded sink and fixtures. Newer upgraded dishwasher. Open floor plan with a lot of flexibility. Half a basement and the various ceiling fans help save electricity. Exterior of home painted recently. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are left for tenant's convience and will not be repaired. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. You don't have to live on the lake to enjoy the lake - you may boat and fish across the street.