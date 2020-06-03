1049 E. Sourwood Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with tile and laminate flooring throughout. This fantastic open concept home with split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side and the other 3 bedrooms on the other side. Master bedroom is a good size with a bay window and walk in closet. This large, grassy backyard also has a big side area that is fenced. This fantastic home won't last long!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1895
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE5588304)