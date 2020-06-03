All apartments in Gilbert
1049 E. Sourwood Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1049 E. Sourwood Drive

1049 East Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1049 East Sourwood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with tile and laminate flooring throughout. This fantastic open concept home with split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side and the other 3 bedrooms on the other side. Master bedroom is a good size with a bay window and walk in closet. This large, grassy backyard also has a big side area that is fenced. This fantastic home won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1895
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5588304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have any available units?
1049 E. Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1049 E. Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 E. Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 E. Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 E. Sourwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 E. Sourwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

