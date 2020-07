Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Bold luxury. Modern conveniences. Unparalleled features. This is Park Place at Fountain Hills. Our upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes pair high-class amenities with refined design flourishes, providing functional features that appeal to the senses – down to the last detail.



Ideally located in the heart of Fountain Hills next to Fountain Lake, everything you want is close to our comfortable community – you’ll have countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options all within reach. This is the luxe lakefront lifestyle you’ve been looking for.