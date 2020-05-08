All apartments in Fountain Hills
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16569 E TREVINO Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

16569 E TREVINO Drive

16569 East Trevino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16569 East Trevino Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom luxury rental available in tranquil Fountain Hills. The main level features a grand open kitchen great-room layout with wrap around patio and stunning desert mountain views! The Master Bedroom has an updated walk in shower, huge walk in closet, and an attached private office. Another 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are also on the main level, one with a private bathroom, the other two share a fun jack-and-jill style bathroom. Downstairs there is a 5th bedroom, bathroom, a large living area, and a huge theater / game room. The back yard includes a grass play area, sparkling pool, jacuzzi and spectacular sunset views. This house is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have any available units?
16569 E TREVINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have?
Some of 16569 E TREVINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16569 E TREVINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16569 E TREVINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16569 E TREVINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16569 E TREVINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16569 E TREVINO Drive offers parking.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16569 E TREVINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16569 E TREVINO Drive has a pool.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 16569 E TREVINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16569 E TREVINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16569 E TREVINO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16569 E TREVINO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

