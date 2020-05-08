16569 E TREVINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous custom luxury rental available in tranquil Fountain Hills. The main level features a grand open kitchen great-room layout with wrap around patio and stunning desert mountain views! The Master Bedroom has an updated walk in shower, huge walk in closet, and an attached private office. Another 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are also on the main level, one with a private bathroom, the other two share a fun jack-and-jill style bathroom. Downstairs there is a 5th bedroom, bathroom, a large living area, and a huge theater / game room. The back yard includes a grass play area, sparkling pool, jacuzzi and spectacular sunset views. This house is sure to impress!