All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive

16807 East Gunsight Drive · (480) 262-7554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

16807 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B14 14B · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
As you ascend up the stairs to your private balcony overlooking the community pool with views of the famous Fountain & Four Peaks Mtns, you are greeted with a welcoming sliding glass front door. The open family room & kitchen areas are filled with natural light & high ceilings. Fully stocked kitchen is recently remodeled with no expense spared - SS appliances, Brazilian Quartz counters, ample counter/storage space. Off the hallway is a private bedroom & remodeled full bathroom. This dream getaway has everything you could possibly need including wifi, smartTV, onsite washer/dryer & more! With the convenience to all that Fountain Hills has to offer & just minutes from Scottsdale you have found your perfect vacation headquarters! Community has been freshly painted. Available WEEKLY & MONTHLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have any available units?
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have?
Some of 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive offer parking?
No, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive has a pool.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have accessible units?
No, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity