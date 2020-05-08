16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

As you ascend up the stairs to your private balcony overlooking the community pool with views of the famous Fountain & Four Peaks Mtns, you are greeted with a welcoming sliding glass front door. The open family room & kitchen areas are filled with natural light & high ceilings. Fully stocked kitchen is recently remodeled with no expense spared - SS appliances, Brazilian Quartz counters, ample counter/storage space. Off the hallway is a private bedroom & remodeled full bathroom. This dream getaway has everything you could possibly need including wifi, smartTV, onsite washer/dryer & more! With the convenience to all that Fountain Hills has to offer & just minutes from Scottsdale you have found your perfect vacation headquarters! Community has been freshly painted. Available WEEKLY & MONTHLY