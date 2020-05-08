All apartments in Fountain Hills
9608 N. Indigo Dr.

9608 North Indigo Hill Drive · (480) 837-6700
Location

9608 North Indigo Hill Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9608 N. Indigo Dr. · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3718 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Eagle Mountain at it's BEST - An incredible opportunity for a fully upgraded home in coveted Eagle Mountain. Live a true Sonoran lifestyle with a resort style backyard featuring INCREDIBLE city and golf course views. Live grand with a soaring ceiling and instant views from the moment you walk in. Designed for functionality, a formal living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. Open to the separate family room, the chefs kitchen is sure to please with stainless steel appliances, wall oven, breakfast room, and island with breakfast bar. The oversized master retreat will compel rejuvenation with stunning glass shower, separate tub, dual vanities, makeup table, walk in closet, and large private view deck. The backyard is second to none, with spillover spa, dazzling pool, lush grass, tons of patio, and the VIEWS! Pool and yard maintenance included in rent.

(RLNE5518367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have any available units?
9608 N. Indigo Dr. has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have?
Some of 9608 N. Indigo Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 N. Indigo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9608 N. Indigo Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 N. Indigo Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. offer parking?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. has a pool.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9608 N. Indigo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9608 N. Indigo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
