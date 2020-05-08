9608 N. Indigo Dr.

Amenities

Eagle Mountain at it's BEST - An incredible opportunity for a fully upgraded home in coveted Eagle Mountain. Live a true Sonoran lifestyle with a resort style backyard featuring INCREDIBLE city and golf course views. Live grand with a soaring ceiling and instant views from the moment you walk in. Designed for functionality, a formal living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. Open to the separate family room, the chefs kitchen is sure to please with stainless steel appliances, wall oven, breakfast room, and island with breakfast bar. The oversized master retreat will compel rejuvenation with stunning glass shower, separate tub, dual vanities, makeup table, walk in closet, and large private view deck. The backyard is second to none, with spillover spa, dazzling pool, lush grass, tons of patio, and the VIEWS! Pool and yard maintenance included in rent.



(RLNE5518367)