9245 N CRIMSON Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

You will love the elegance and tranquility of this home rich with lush vegetation and thoughtful upgrades! Nestled in the coveted Eagle Mountain community, everything in and about this home is incredible from the gorgeous negative edge pool to the tasteful finishes throughout. This home features over 6997 square feet of generous living space that encompasses a spacious great room lined with glass doors inviting abundant natural light, and showcasing marvelous golf course, city light and mountain views, 3 fireplaces, separate library/office, a 1200 sqft guest suite and a hobby/game studio with it's own full bathroom. Relish the ultimate master retreat boasting a sitting room, grand fireplace, luxurious bath with jetted tub, dual entry shower with dual shower heads, his/her closets, his/her toilets, private exit to the backyard and an extra large laundry room. Entertaining is a breeze in the gourmet granite kitchen, with walk-in pantry, oversized island with seating and built-in grill in an entertainer's backyard. Masterfully designed function and modern luxury combine in this stunning space and you are sure to fall in love. See this gem today!