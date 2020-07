Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Incredible Designer home perched on mountain's edge overlooking 4 peaks, Firerock golf club, and gorgeous red rocks. This home is located in the premier subdivision in the valley with the finest of materials: Cook's kitchen with professional appliances, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Spa like baths provide serenity and relaxation. Negative edge pool is perfect to relax next to. Stunning design and furnishings. Huge windows provide panoramic views from every angle. Book now!