Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:55 PM

9215 N BROKEN BOW --

9215 North Broken Bow · No Longer Available
Location

9215 North Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts tiled countertops, plant shelving, black appliances, white wash cabinetry, pantry (cabinets), tiled backsplash and dual sinks. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The resort style master bathroom showcases dual sinks, a garden style bathtub, walkin shower and a walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the private pristine play pool w/water feature-a perfect setting for those hot AZ days! Don't hesitate! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have any available units?
9215 N BROKEN BOW -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have?
Some of 9215 N BROKEN BOW --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- currently offering any rent specials?
9215 N BROKEN BOW -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- pet-friendly?
No, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- offer parking?
Yes, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- offers parking.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have a pool?
Yes, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- has a pool.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have accessible units?
No, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 N BROKEN BOW -- does not have units with air conditioning.
