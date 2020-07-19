9215 N BROKEN BOW

Amenities

FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts tiled countertops, plant shelving, black appliances, white wash cabinetry, pantry (cabinets), tiled backsplash and dual sinks. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The resort style master bathroom showcases dual sinks, a garden style bathtub, walkin shower and a walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the private pristine play pool w/water feature-a perfect setting for those hot AZ days! Don't hesitate! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!