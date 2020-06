17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE. OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN PERFECT FOR YEAR ROUND LIVING OR SEASONAL. CONDO CLUSTER INCLUDES POOL AND EXTRA STORAGE UNIT (IN ADDITION TO ALL THE STORAGE IN CONDO IN ATTACHED GARAGE)! OLDER BUT WELL CARED FOR CONDO HAS LAUNDRY OFF THE GALLEY KITCHEN WITH WASHER AND DRYER COMBO. CARPETED THROUGHOUT, CONDO FLOWS FROM ROOM TO ROOM WITH VIEWS EVERYWHERE. MASTER BATH FEATURES LARGE JACUZZI SOAKING TUB, WALK IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE SHOWER.SEASONAL RENTAL RATES APPLY. UTILITY CAPS APPLY