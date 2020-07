Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Cute santa fe house. 2 bedroom with a bonus room that could be used for guests or a child. 2 bathrooms. Large soaking tub with jets. Both rooms have walk in closets. Laundry room. Tile floors making it easy to have pets. Garage with storage. Front courtyard and back patio with swing, table, sitting area, fire pit. Great views!

This house can come furnished or unfurnished.

First and last months rent due move in day.