16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio. Small complex of only 16 units with pool, spa and one car garage.Main floor is all tile, living room, eat-in kitchen and half bath complete the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs are carpeted and have en-suite baths, the master also has sliding doors that open up to a balcony with views.