Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way

16826 East Lamplighter Way · (480) 703-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16826 East Lamplighter Way, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio. Small complex of only 16 units with pool, spa and one car garage.Main floor is all tile, living room, eat-in kitchen and half bath complete the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs are carpeted and have en-suite baths, the master also has sliding doors that open up to a balcony with views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have any available units?
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have?
Some of 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way currently offering any rent specials?
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way pet-friendly?
No, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way offer parking?
Yes, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way does offer parking.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have a pool?
Yes, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way has a pool.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have accessible units?
No, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way does not have units with air conditioning.
