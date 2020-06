Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained Condo with Views of the Mountains and World Famous Fountain from the Patio. New Water heater and garage door opener plus some new furniture. Garage and storage plus extra parking.All furniture, fixtures, linens, kitchen equipment and dishes furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. Seasonal rental rate is from November - April. NEW furniture and blinds added 2018. THE POOL IS ONLY HEATED IN MARCH/APRIL AS NEEDED