16647 E BAYFIELD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

3 Bedroom Duplex with fenced yard plus lovely interior courtyard! New tile throughout the entire home. No carpet. 1 carport is included. Master Bedroom has private entrance to patio, walk-in shower and walk in closet. This is a must see!