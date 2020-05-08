All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

16647 E BAYFIELD Drive

16647 East Bay Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16647 East Bay Field Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
3 Bedroom Duplex with fenced yard plus lovely interior courtyard! New tile throughout the entire home. No carpet. 1 carport is included. Master Bedroom has private entrance to patio, walk-in shower and walk in closet. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have any available units?
16647 E BAYFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have?
Some of 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16647 E BAYFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive offers parking.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have a pool?
No, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16647 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
