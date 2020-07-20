All apartments in Fountain Hills
16429 E ASHBROOK Drive

16429 East Ashbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

16429 East Ashbrook Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great 3bdrm., 2 ba. ''Clean'' Gemini property with a 2-car garage and fenced backyard! Enjoy nature at its best as property back to a beautiful tree filled arroyo. Large 40'x10' private patio is half covered and half open offering locations to relax in sun or shade. Home features a desirable split bedroom design, vaulted ceilings, entertainment center & newer light fixtures and faucets & security screen door. Energy saving features include ceiling fans, dual pane windows and north/south exposure. Entire home has wood look laminate tile flooring. + outdoor storage shed. Convenient to shopping and easy access in and out of Fountain Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have any available units?
16429 E ASHBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have?
Some of 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16429 E ASHBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16429 E ASHBROOK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
