16429 E ASHBROOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A great 3bdrm., 2 ba. ''Clean'' Gemini property with a 2-car garage and fenced backyard! Enjoy nature at its best as property back to a beautiful tree filled arroyo. Large 40'x10' private patio is half covered and half open offering locations to relax in sun or shade. Home features a desirable split bedroom design, vaulted ceilings, entertainment center & newer light fixtures and faucets & security screen door. Energy saving features include ceiling fans, dual pane windows and north/south exposure. Entire home has wood look laminate tile flooring. + outdoor storage shed. Convenient to shopping and easy access in and out of Fountain Hills.