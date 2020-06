Amenities

FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath downstairs. Bedrooms are upstairs both having king size beds. Master has a balcony with views, walk-in shower plus walk in closet. (no TV in master or guest bedroom.) Washer and dryer are in unit off kitchen downstairs. Very private back patio with BBQ Grill. Unit has attached 1 car garage & extra parking. Community pool but is not heated. This is small community only 4 units in the complex. (NOT AVAILABLE 1/15/21-3/31/21)



(RLNE5334749)