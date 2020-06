Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Looking for a home with a large family room AND living room? How about outdoor patio space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning? This is the home for you. All BRAND NEW flooring - carpet in the bedrooms and living room, porcelain plank flooring in the rest of the house. Located a short distance from the high school and shopping you don't want to miss out on it. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included for tenant's convenience. Pets - lessor approved. NO cats.