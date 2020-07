Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

You will love the views from this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home which has been freshly painted inside. Large kitchen with refrigerator included, inside large laundry room. The huge back yard is perfect for fun and games and watching sunrises and sunsets across the mountains. Plenty of windows for bright rooms, 2 car garage and walking distance to the elementary school. The Town of Fountain Hills has a rental tax of 1.6% above monthly rent amount.