16101 E Powderhorn Drive

Available May 1st! Furnished Custom Italian Villa nestled on a 3.3 acre lot in the McDowell Mountains & offers tons of privacy w/ serene Four Peaks views. Upon entry you are greeted by a grand spiral staircase, large picturesque windows, & the homes high attention to detail. Kitchen boasts Viking Stove, Sub Zero Fridge, granite, & butlers pantry. In addition to a Split Master Suite w/a 2-way fireplace & Lanai Pocket Doors that open to the luxurious pool area, the home offers a Mother in Law suite or casita with separate entrance & bathroom. Jacuzzi, pebble tec pool & heater & more! Exclusive Firerock membership available as well. **3, 6, or 9 mo. lease** $150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Fountain Hills Rental Sales Tax of 1.6% and $10.00 Monthly Admin **