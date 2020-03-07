All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

16101 E Powderhorn Drive

16101 East Powderhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16101 East Powderhorn Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available May 1st! Furnished Custom Italian Villa nestled on a 3.3 acre lot in the McDowell Mountains & offers tons of privacy w/ serene Four Peaks views. Upon entry you are greeted by a grand spiral staircase, large picturesque windows, & the homes high attention to detail. Kitchen boasts Viking Stove, Sub Zero Fridge, granite, & butlers pantry. In addition to a Split Master Suite w/a 2-way fireplace & Lanai Pocket Doors that open to the luxurious pool area, the home offers a Mother in Law suite or casita with separate entrance & bathroom. Jacuzzi, pebble tec pool & heater & more! Exclusive Firerock membership available as well. **3, 6, or 9 mo. lease** $150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Fountain Hills Rental Sales Tax of 1.6% and $10.00 Monthly Admin **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have any available units?
16101 E Powderhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have?
Some of 16101 E Powderhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16101 E Powderhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16101 E Powderhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16101 E Powderhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive has a pool.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16101 E Powderhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16101 E Powderhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

