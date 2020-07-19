15817 E PALISADES Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Photos do not show current colors. Gorgeous custom exterior paint with grey interior paint. This home is in the beautiful surroundings of Fountain Hills, with plenty of space in this open design 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Gas Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom shower in the Master Bathroom, beautiful Tile and Wood Flooring, Amazing City Views, Built-In BBQ. This dream home is nestled in a prestigious neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Find comfort in this beautiful space, great for entertaining. Don't wait this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath gem won't last long!!!