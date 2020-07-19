All apartments in Fountain Hills
15817 E PALISADES Boulevard
15817 E PALISADES Boulevard

15817 East Palisades Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15817 East Palisades Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Photos do not show current colors. Gorgeous custom exterior paint with grey interior paint. This home is in the beautiful surroundings of Fountain Hills, with plenty of space in this open design 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Gas Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom shower in the Master Bathroom, beautiful Tile and Wood Flooring, Amazing City Views, Built-In BBQ. This dream home is nestled in a prestigious neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Find comfort in this beautiful space, great for entertaining. Don't wait this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath gem won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have any available units?
15817 E PALISADES Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have?
Some of 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15817 E PALISADES Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15817 E PALISADES Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
