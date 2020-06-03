All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:44 PM

15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive

15803 East Tumbleweed Drive · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

15803 East Tumbleweed Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAIL JUNE 1st THRU END OF DEC Luxury Rental Property Now Available! Spectacular Mountain Views from this spacious and inviting home - all the comforts you need for an incredible vacation and more! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fantastic outdoor living space to make the most of desert living, large covered patio with Pool/Spa, lush landscaping, shade trees and gorgeous Mountain Views - Four Peaks, Superstitions, Red Mountain. Beautifully furnished - Master with King Size Bed and access to patio, generous bath w separate jetted tub, walk in shower and closet. Comfortable guest rooms with queen size beds and share 2 full size baths. Located in desirable Fountain Hills - easy access to Hiking, Biking, Golfing, and Shopping. 2 month minimum stay, tenant pays electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have any available units?
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have?
Some of 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does offer parking.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has a pool.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have accessible units?
No, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity