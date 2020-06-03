15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAIL JUNE 1st THRU END OF DEC Luxury Rental Property Now Available! Spectacular Mountain Views from this spacious and inviting home - all the comforts you need for an incredible vacation and more! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fantastic outdoor living space to make the most of desert living, large covered patio with Pool/Spa, lush landscaping, shade trees and gorgeous Mountain Views - Four Peaks, Superstitions, Red Mountain. Beautifully furnished - Master with King Size Bed and access to patio, generous bath w separate jetted tub, walk in shower and closet. Comfortable guest rooms with queen size beds and share 2 full size baths. Located in desirable Fountain Hills - easy access to Hiking, Biking, Golfing, and Shopping. 2 month minimum stay, tenant pays electricity