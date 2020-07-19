All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

15448 N CABRILLO Drive

15448 North Cabrillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15448 North Cabrillo Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning mountain views from this luxurious Fountain Hills home! Marvel at the pristine interior with custom designer paint, tile flooring, beautifully tiled fireplace & hearth and large windows that open to the picturesque views. Gourmet eat in kitchen offers rich espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, designer tiled backsplash, center island and ample counter space including the breakfast bar. Each spacious bedroom has plush carpeting and picture windows. Master bedroom has a private exit and relaxing spa like bath with a unique jetted tub for two, separate shower and dual sink vanities! Serene backyard has a covered patio that overlooks the lush green grass, cozy outdoor fireplace and of course the scenic desert and mountain views! Put this home on your must see list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have any available units?
15448 N CABRILLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have?
Some of 15448 N CABRILLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15448 N CABRILLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15448 N CABRILLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15448 N CABRILLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive offers parking.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have a pool?
No, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15448 N CABRILLO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15448 N CABRILLO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
