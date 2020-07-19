15448 N CABRILLO Drive

Amenities

Stunning mountain views from this luxurious Fountain Hills home! Marvel at the pristine interior with custom designer paint, tile flooring, beautifully tiled fireplace & hearth and large windows that open to the picturesque views. Gourmet eat in kitchen offers rich espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, designer tiled backsplash, center island and ample counter space including the breakfast bar. Each spacious bedroom has plush carpeting and picture windows. Master bedroom has a private exit and relaxing spa like bath with a unique jetted tub for two, separate shower and dual sink vanities! Serene backyard has a covered patio that overlooks the lush green grass, cozy outdoor fireplace and of course the scenic desert and mountain views! Put this home on your must see list!