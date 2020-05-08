All apartments in Fountain Hills
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard

15270 East Palomino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15270 East Palomino Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
If a jaw dropping view is on the top of your list, well, you found it! This home takes full advantage of the mountain views from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom. With an open floor plan and North East facing patio, you are sure to fully enjoy time inside or outside. The two car garage is lined with cabinets and fully insulated which could be used as a working space. There is a bonus covered car port with a gate that locks. The split floor plan allows privacy for everyone. This home is N/S facing, has a water softener, HVAC is only 3 years old and no interior steps!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have any available units?
15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have?
Some of 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

