15270 E PALOMINO Boulevard

If a jaw dropping view is on the top of your list, well, you found it! This home takes full advantage of the mountain views from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom. With an open floor plan and North East facing patio, you are sure to fully enjoy time inside or outside. The two car garage is lined with cabinets and fully insulated which could be used as a working space. There is a bonus covered car port with a gate that locks. The split floor plan allows privacy for everyone. This home is N/S facing, has a water softener, HVAC is only 3 years old and no interior steps!