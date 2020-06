Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Incredible Adobe style home with Santa Fe accents. Enter the patio area into the decorative wood door to unlock the tall ceilings in the living room with beehive fireplace and Arcadia door. Office features double doors into room with desk and pull out sofa sleeper with closet. Guest bedroom has queen bed and dresser with plantation shutters. Full guest bath with fluffy linens. Kitchen with blonde wood cabinets and stainless appliances complete with granite counters. Eat-in dining room with MASSIVE telescope to take in the night sky. Master suite features large room with cozy king bed, walk-in shower, private water closet, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Spa on back patio and spiral staircase to second floor view deck to 360 degree desert views. Watch the night sky and enjoy the serene deser