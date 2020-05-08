All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane

15025 East Scarlet Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15025 East Scarlet Sky Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy sweeping mountain vistas and spectacular sparkling city light views from this elegantly appointed townhome in the guard-gated Eagle Mountain golf community. Fully remodeled with granite counters, tile flooring, exquisite carpeting, warm paint colors and high end appliances. A large courtyard entry leads to the greatroom with soaring ceilings and well-appointed eat-in kitchen. The sumptuous master suite is located on the first level. The large patio has a built-in BBQ, dry bar and stunning 270 degree views to the south. The second level offers a huge loft, two additional bedrooms, three balconies and a full bath. There is also an additional half bath on the first floor. Note-- rental tax of 1.6% to be added to the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have any available units?
15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have?
Some of 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane does offer parking.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have a pool?
No, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have accessible units?
No, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
