15025 E SCARLET SKY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy sweeping mountain vistas and spectacular sparkling city light views from this elegantly appointed townhome in the guard-gated Eagle Mountain golf community. Fully remodeled with granite counters, tile flooring, exquisite carpeting, warm paint colors and high end appliances. A large courtyard entry leads to the greatroom with soaring ceilings and well-appointed eat-in kitchen. The sumptuous master suite is located on the first level. The large patio has a built-in BBQ, dry bar and stunning 270 degree views to the south. The second level offers a huge loft, two additional bedrooms, three balconies and a full bath. There is also an additional half bath on the first floor. Note-- rental tax of 1.6% to be added to the monthly rent.