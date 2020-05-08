All apartments in Fountain Hills
14849 E CHOLULA Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

14849 E CHOLULA Drive

14849 East Cholula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14849 East Cholula Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY! Stunning home with breathtaking views of the mountains and the fountain. Three bedroom 2.5 bath single level home with all appliances. Wonderful community in Fountain Hills. Home has a den with tons of built in bookshelves. Large backyard with covered patio. Great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

