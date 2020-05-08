14849 E CHOLULA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE IN READY! Stunning home with breathtaking views of the mountains and the fountain. Three bedroom 2.5 bath single level home with all appliances. Wonderful community in Fountain Hills. Home has a den with tons of built in bookshelves. Large backyard with covered patio. Great for entertaining.