Words cannot describe how warm, inviting, and sophisticated this 2B/2Ba Fountain Hills retreat feels! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features gorgeous granite counters that pair with the custom cabinets. Opulent furnishings compliment the high quality finishes throughout the home. Rich colors adorn the home and you will find plenty of space to relax or catch up on work. The study provides a luxurious environment to read a book or catch up on your emails. The Master Bathroom showcases the attention to detail throughout! It will be easy for you to forget your troubles while relaxing in the backyard or enjoying a beverage in front of the outdoor kiva fireplace. Wonderful memories are sure to be made with friends and family while staying in this house.