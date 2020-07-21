All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A

14410 North Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14410 North Teakwood Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in the wonderful community of Fountain Hills. Great location, no carpet , updated kitchen with granite counters. No Section 8. Pets ok under 50lbs with Owner & HOA Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

