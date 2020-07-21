14410 North Teakwood Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in the wonderful community of Fountain Hills. Great location, no carpet , updated kitchen with granite counters. No Section 8. Pets ok under 50lbs with Owner & HOA Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have any available units?
14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have?
Some of 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A currently offering any rent specials?
14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A pet-friendly?
Yes, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A is pet friendly.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A offer parking?
Yes, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A offers parking.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have a pool?
No, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A does not have a pool.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have accessible units?
No, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A has units with dishwashers.
Does 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14410 N Teakwood Ln Unit 171A has units with air conditioning.