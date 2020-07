Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex w 1 carport. New carpeting, fresh paint, new window coverings and super clean. Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace, spacious dining area and kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Kitchen cabinets upgraded in 2014. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. washer/dryer hookups inside the duplex. Extra storage area in carport. Backyard is not fenced. No pets please!