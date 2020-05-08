All apartments in Fountain Hills
14219 N YERBA BUENA Way

14219 Yerba Buena Way · No Longer Available
Location

14219 Yerba Buena Way, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse in The Viviendas at Fountain Hills! Located in walking distance to the community pool, this end unit boasts a very large southwest-facing corner lot with a backyard built for enjoying the outdoors. Floor to ceiling windows in the front bedrooms, sliding patio doors in the master bedroom, living room and dining room, and a French door in the kitchen provide tons of light and an easy indoor/outdoor flow. The covered patio is tiled for easy use and cleanup, and multiple paved patios provide areas for enjoying the shade trees by the master bedroom and dining room and the bar at the kitchen pass-thru. Stainless steel appliances, front-loading washer/dryer, 2-car garage, huge living room, updated bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have any available units?
14219 N YERBA BUENA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have?
Some of 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way currently offering any rent specials?
14219 N YERBA BUENA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way pet-friendly?
No, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way offer parking?
Yes, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way offers parking.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have a pool?
Yes, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way has a pool.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have accessible units?
No, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 N YERBA BUENA Way does not have units with air conditioning.

