14219 N YERBA BUENA Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse in The Viviendas at Fountain Hills! Located in walking distance to the community pool, this end unit boasts a very large southwest-facing corner lot with a backyard built for enjoying the outdoors. Floor to ceiling windows in the front bedrooms, sliding patio doors in the master bedroom, living room and dining room, and a French door in the kitchen provide tons of light and an easy indoor/outdoor flow. The covered patio is tiled for easy use and cleanup, and multiple paved patios provide areas for enjoying the shade trees by the master bedroom and dining room and the bar at the kitchen pass-thru. Stainless steel appliances, front-loading washer/dryer, 2-car garage, huge living room, updated bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar, and much more!