Fountain Hills, AZ
14214 N GALATEA Drive
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

14214 N GALATEA Drive

14214 North Galatea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14214 North Galatea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 12, 2019. Duplex Home with NO connecting interior common walls, similar to single family residence. Open floor plan. Nice large Kitchen, Refrigerator included. Inside laundry washer and dryer included. 3 bedroom and 2 baths and 2 car Garage. Ceiling fans and sun screens. Mountain Views. Long driveway, Low maintenance landscaping, Nice size back yard with covered patio. Looking for a long term tenant. One year lease minimum. $50 month extra for up to one pet, lessor approved. Partial gardening service provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have any available units?
14214 N GALATEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have?
Some of 14214 N GALATEA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14214 N GALATEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14214 N GALATEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14214 N GALATEA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14214 N GALATEA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14214 N GALATEA Drive offers parking.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14214 N GALATEA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have a pool?
No, 14214 N GALATEA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14214 N GALATEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14214 N GALATEA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14214 N GALATEA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14214 N GALATEA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
