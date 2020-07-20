14214 N GALATEA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 12, 2019. Duplex Home with NO connecting interior common walls, similar to single family residence. Open floor plan. Nice large Kitchen, Refrigerator included. Inside laundry washer and dryer included. 3 bedroom and 2 baths and 2 car Garage. Ceiling fans and sun screens. Mountain Views. Long driveway, Low maintenance landscaping, Nice size back yard with covered patio. Looking for a long term tenant. One year lease minimum. $50 month extra for up to one pet, lessor approved. Partial gardening service provided.