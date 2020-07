Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Please check out this newly updated duplex side #2. All on one level with a 2 car garage, backyard and a side patio. New kitchen appliances, new paint and tile throughout. New fixtures and garbage disposal. You won't find this kind of bargain in Fountain Hills for this price. Great neighborhood and close to town. Come and look at this unit, you won't be disappointed.Landlord to approve of all pets, no cats considered.