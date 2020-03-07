14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive

Amenities

Fountain Hills at its finest! This home was designed and constructed with incredible attention to flow, privacy, as well as great architectural details in the ceilings, lighting, and finishes. Walk through the dramatic foyer entry and your immediately greeted with an open feel. The great room has large picture windows looking out to amazing views facing east with Four Peaks almost in your backyard, not to mention spectacular sunrises in the morning and complete shade in the afternoon. The home has been immaculately maintained and shows like a model! The pool/patio area are ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining featuring plenty of covered space and a full outdoor kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with the fourth bedroom currently being used as a fantastic library office with a built-in desk, book shelves, display cabinet, and hidden closet. The gourmet kitchen has everything a chef could want. Double ovens, gas stove, and a large island that is great for entertaining. There is a perfect bar set up overlooking the great room. Custom book shelves throughout for a fine collection of books. There is also a Custom made 250 bottle wine cellar that has a code lock and is temperature controlled for storing those special bottles. The entire home is wired for use of lighting, cameras, door locks, and even the pool heater from your phone. Master is split and has some of the most amazing views along with a spa like master bath and a huge walk in closet. On the other end of the home is a full and private guest suite complete with a separate tub and shower bath and a private entry. There is plenty of storage throughout. The 3-car garage has a climate-controlled work area along with stairs that goes up to around 300 square feet of out of the way storage. This is truly a beautiful and elegant home. Talk about location! Cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Fountain Hills with plenty of hiking and biking trails to enjoy all that Fountain Hills has to offer. Easy access to Scottsdale, the East Valley, Sky Harbor Airport, and so much more. Must See!!