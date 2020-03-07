All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive

14027 North Sunflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

14027 North Sunflower Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Sunridge Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Fountain Hills at its finest! This home was designed and constructed with incredible attention to flow, privacy, as well as great architectural details in the ceilings, lighting, and finishes. Walk through the dramatic foyer entry and your immediately greeted with an open feel. The great room has large picture windows looking out to amazing views facing east with Four Peaks almost in your backyard, not to mention spectacular sunrises in the morning and complete shade in the afternoon. The home has been immaculately maintained and shows like a model! The pool/patio area are ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining featuring plenty of covered space and a full outdoor kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with the fourth bedroom currently being used as a fantastic library office with a built-in desk, book shelves, display cabinet, and hidden closet. The gourmet kitchen has everything a chef could want. Double ovens, gas stove, and a large island that is great for entertaining. There is a perfect bar set up overlooking the great room. Custom book shelves throughout for a fine collection of books. There is also a Custom made 250 bottle wine cellar that has a code lock and is temperature controlled for storing those special bottles. The entire home is wired for use of lighting, cameras, door locks, and even the pool heater from your phone. Master is split and has some of the most amazing views along with a spa like master bath and a huge walk in closet. On the other end of the home is a full and private guest suite complete with a separate tub and shower bath and a private entry. There is plenty of storage throughout. The 3-car garage has a climate-controlled work area along with stairs that goes up to around 300 square feet of out of the way storage. This is truly a beautiful and elegant home. Talk about location! Cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Fountain Hills with plenty of hiking and biking trails to enjoy all that Fountain Hills has to offer. Easy access to Scottsdale, the East Valley, Sky Harbor Airport, and so much more. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have any available units?
14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have?
Some of 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive offers parking.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive has a pool.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14027 N SUNFLOWER Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College