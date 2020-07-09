All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive

13408 North Cliff Top Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13408 North Cliff Top Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 4 bedroom home sits high on a hills with amazing views and lots of upgrades. Dual master suites, one on the main floor and one upstairs. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a hall bathroom. Slate tile flooring in the open kitchen with a countertop to sit around. All appliances included. Stone fireplace in living room. Pebble tech pool with beach entry and waterfall. 3 car garage. Newer a/c units. This home is ready for move in. Tenant pays $50 toward monthly pool service and Tenant takes care of yard maintenance and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have any available units?
13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have?
Some of 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive offers parking.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive has a pool.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have accessible units?
No, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive has units with air conditioning.

