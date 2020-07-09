13408 N CLIFF TOP Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 4 bedroom home sits high on a hills with amazing views and lots of upgrades. Dual master suites, one on the main floor and one upstairs. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a hall bathroom. Slate tile flooring in the open kitchen with a countertop to sit around. All appliances included. Stone fireplace in living room. Pebble tech pool with beach entry and waterfall. 3 car garage. Newer a/c units. This home is ready for move in. Tenant pays $50 toward monthly pool service and Tenant takes care of yard maintenance and all utilities.