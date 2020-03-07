All apartments in Fountain Hills
11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard

11652 North Saguaro Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11652 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Carpet! Newer built townhome with a touch of Tuscan and a private fenced yard. Travertine flooring throughout, except for bedrooms, and soaring ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, light cabinets and Breakfast bar that overlooks family room with two-story ceiling, fireplace and balcony with views of Four Peaks and surrounding mountains. Master suite offers walk in closet, travertine and granite bath and a small loft that can easily accommodate a desk. Lots of extra parking for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have any available units?
11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have?
Some of 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
