11652 N SAGUARO Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New Carpet! Newer built townhome with a touch of Tuscan and a private fenced yard. Travertine flooring throughout, except for bedrooms, and soaring ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, light cabinets and Breakfast bar that overlooks family room with two-story ceiling, fireplace and balcony with views of Four Peaks and surrounding mountains. Master suite offers walk in closet, travertine and granite bath and a small loft that can easily accommodate a desk. Lots of extra parking for guests.