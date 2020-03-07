11022 N INDIGO Drive

Amenities

Absolutely charming, gorgeous two-level 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1-car garage fully furnished 1,600 SF high quality vacation rental townhome w/premium finishes. Nestled near Fountain Hills' world famous fountain/lake/park w/walking trails, near canyon trails, offers awesome desert & mountain views. Gated community, well-furnished & appointed for your luxurious stay - includes a nice landscaped walkway to front door, wood-like tiled floors, carpet in bedr, flat screen TVs, available wireless internet, newer quality furnishings, complete kitchen w/premium cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & everything else you need for your stay - including a laundry area with full-size washer/dryer. Also features a large both covered and uncovered patio w/table & chairs & BBQ. 12 months minimum. Otherwise, Hi-Season periods are November to April inclusive - for 2 people - all utilities included @ $3,750/month. Low season are May to October), power, water/sewer, internet and cable are separate @ $1,900/month. 3 months minimum. MLS 5957839