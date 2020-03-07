All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:19 AM

11022 N INDIGO Drive

11022 North Indigo Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11022 North Indigo Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Absolutely charming, gorgeous two-level 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1-car garage fully furnished 1,600 SF high quality vacation rental townhome w/premium finishes. Nestled near Fountain Hills' world famous fountain/lake/park w/walking trails, near canyon trails, offers awesome desert & mountain views. Gated community, well-furnished & appointed for your luxurious stay - includes a nice landscaped walkway to front door, wood-like tiled floors, carpet in bedr, flat screen TVs, available wireless internet, newer quality furnishings, complete kitchen w/premium cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & everything else you need for your stay - including a laundry area with full-size washer/dryer. Also features a large both covered and uncovered patio w/table & chairs & BBQ. 12 months minimum. Otherwise, Hi-Season periods are November to April inclusive - for 2 people - all utilities included @ $3,750/month. Low season are May to October), power, water/sewer, internet and cable are separate @ $1,900/month. 3 months minimum. MLS 5957839

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have any available units?
11022 N INDIGO Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have?
Some of 11022 N INDIGO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11022 N INDIGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11022 N INDIGO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 N INDIGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11022 N INDIGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11022 N INDIGO Drive does offer parking.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11022 N INDIGO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have a pool?
No, 11022 N INDIGO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11022 N INDIGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11022 N INDIGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11022 N INDIGO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11022 N INDIGO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
