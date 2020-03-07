All apartments in Fountain Hills
10626 N Indian Wells Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

10626 N Indian Wells Drive

10626 North Indian Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10626 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
pool table
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Vacation rental. Golf Course Views! This newly renovated home is very private and perfect place for spending your time in Arizona. Huge master bedroom has a king size bed and luxurious bath with walk in closet. All other bedrooms have queen size beds. 4th bedroom is also very large and has a desk and business center. Private yard looks at golf course and gazebo with hot tub. Sparkling huge diving pool, built in BBQ area. All tile floors with bar area in living room. Pool table. Many world class golf courses are just within minutes from home. Close to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have any available units?
10626 N Indian Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have?
Some of 10626 N Indian Wells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 N Indian Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10626 N Indian Wells Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 N Indian Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive offer parking?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive has a pool.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10626 N Indian Wells Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10626 N Indian Wells Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
