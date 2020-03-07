10626 N Indian Wells Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool pool table business center

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Vacation rental. Golf Course Views! This newly renovated home is very private and perfect place for spending your time in Arizona. Huge master bedroom has a king size bed and luxurious bath with walk in closet. All other bedrooms have queen size beds. 4th bedroom is also very large and has a desk and business center. Private yard looks at golf course and gazebo with hot tub. Sparkling huge diving pool, built in BBQ area. All tile floors with bar area in living room. Pool table. Many world class golf courses are just within minutes from home. Close to shops and restaurants.