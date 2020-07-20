10407 N NICKLAUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated, open floor plan has Great Room w wood floors, specialty wood trims, fireplace & dining room w/coved ceiling. A spacious loft upstairs with open tread stairs sets the tone for the house, while lots of wood trimmed windows allowing natural light . Newly upgraded Chef's Kitchen has leather-finished Granite counter tops, large center island, Thermador Cook-top and wall mounted, SS Convection Oven and Microwave. The enormous Master Suite has it's own sitting area w/fireplace, dual vanities, large walk-in shower & oversized soaking tub, plus 2 generous walk-in closets. The large covered patio and diving pool are the perfect mix for a party!! Listing is also for sale under MLS# 5840737 Max lease is until August 2020.