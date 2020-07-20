All apartments in Fountain Hills
10407 N NICKLAUS Drive

10407 North Nicklaus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10407 North Nicklaus Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated, open floor plan has Great Room w wood floors, specialty wood trims, fireplace & dining room w/coved ceiling. A spacious loft upstairs with open tread stairs sets the tone for the house, while lots of wood trimmed windows allowing natural light . Newly upgraded Chef's Kitchen has leather-finished Granite counter tops, large center island, Thermador Cook-top and wall mounted, SS Convection Oven and Microwave. The enormous Master Suite has it's own sitting area w/fireplace, dual vanities, large walk-in shower & oversized soaking tub, plus 2 generous walk-in closets. The large covered patio and diving pool are the perfect mix for a party!! Listing is also for sale under MLS# 5840737 Max lease is until August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have any available units?
10407 N NICKLAUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have?
Some of 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10407 N NICKLAUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive offers parking.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive has a pool.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10407 N NICKLAUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
