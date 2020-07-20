All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 10206 N Demaret Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
10206 N Demaret Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

10206 N Demaret Drive

10206 North Demaret Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

10206 North Demaret Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This single level beauty has been COMPLETELY REMODELED from head to toe starting with all new tile and carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar for additional seating. All baths have been updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, fixtures, and two walk-in showers. The family room has amazing wood planked ceilings with a bee hive fireplace for those cold Arizona winters. Step outside onto your pavered, covered patio to enjoy this large backyard with views of the 10th green of the Desert Canyon Golf Course. Relax in your own private swimming pool with rock water feature or sit in your Gazebo and enjoy the views and unwind with a glass of wine. Hurry this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have any available units?
10206 N Demaret Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10206 N Demaret Drive have?
Some of 10206 N Demaret Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10206 N Demaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10206 N Demaret Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 N Demaret Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10206 N Demaret Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10206 N Demaret Drive offers parking.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10206 N Demaret Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10206 N Demaret Drive has a pool.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have accessible units?
No, 10206 N Demaret Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10206 N Demaret Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10206 N Demaret Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10206 N Demaret Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College