10206 N Demaret Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This single level beauty has been COMPLETELY REMODELED from head to toe starting with all new tile and carpet flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar for additional seating. All baths have been updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, fixtures, and two walk-in showers. The family room has amazing wood planked ceilings with a bee hive fireplace for those cold Arizona winters. Step outside onto your pavered, covered patio to enjoy this large backyard with views of the 10th green of the Desert Canyon Golf Course. Relax in your own private swimming pool with rock water feature or sit in your Gazebo and enjoy the views and unwind with a glass of wine. Hurry this one will not last long.