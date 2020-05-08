All apartments in Fountain Hills
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
10032 N PALISADES Boulevard
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

10032 N PALISADES Boulevard

10032 North Palisades Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10032 North Palisades Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Firerock

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
wine room
Entertainment is abound in this Luxurious Contemporary Palace. This phenomenal home is turnkey including all furnishings, linens dishes and accessories. Distinctive features include Beautiful sunsets and amazing views of the entire city from the pool, spa, and every room. Game room with pool and poker tables, wet bar 2 50 inch Plasma T.V's Private Theatre (100 inch screen) with reclining seating for 8 for viewing your favorite movies. 7 Fireplaces throughout. TV and DVD players in every room as well as speakers for background music/audio. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Viking stove and griddle, double dishwashers and double refrigerators. Wine room. Gourmet BBQ area with 53 inch Viking grill and side burners, refrigerator and double sinks as well as a misting system on the patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have any available units?
10032 N PALISADES Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have?
Some of 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10032 N PALISADES Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10032 N PALISADES Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
