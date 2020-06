Amenities

Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking. There are a few steps leading up to the unit, all electric, and covered patio area. Call Listing agent for more info. **This is a 55+ community, you must provide age verification prior to leasing**