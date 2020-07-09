Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Florence

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Florence

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3244 W Mineral Butte Dr
3244 West Mineral Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1921 sqft
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom home in San Tan Heights! Highly upgraded with tile in living area, open kitchen with granite counters, and vaulted ceilings. This is a 2 bedroom split floor plan for added privacy.

