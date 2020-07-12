/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
11 West Nolana Place
11 Nolana Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
39950 North Parisi Place
39950 Parisi Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
33308 North Donnelly Wash Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Great San Tan Valley Location at N Donnelly Wash Way and W Hayden Peak Dr. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, single-family house with 1340sq. of living space with a kitchen that includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr
2712 West Jasper Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2723 sqft
Two Tone paint PAINT & Spacious Home, All Tile Down Stairs in Desirable San Tan Heights Neighborhood! Cute curb appeal with front porch elevation. Combination living/dining room, Spacious Kitchen W/ Island. Den, powder bath downstairs.
1 of 53
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
402 E ANGELINE Avenue
402 East Angeline Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1527 sqft
READY TO GO 3 bed 2 bath This is a must see rental in Pecan Creek South that will not last long! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great lay out and has been very well kept. The backyard has great landscape and view fencing-great for entertaining.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
33359 North Sonoran Trail
33359 North Sonoran Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom home with den, 9' ft ceilings, rounded corners, 42' cabinets w/molding, kitchen island, brand new flooring throughout, fence forward block wall (larger rear yard), covered patio, high-efficiency low E windows, upgraded
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ