Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage. The bedrooms include a master suite, with an attached office, a private entry guest suite and 2 additional guest bedrooms. Beautiful backyard a BBQ Grill, above ground spa and large play pool with rock water slide surrounded by mountain views. TPT License #21292697