Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out. Private backyard with pebble tec heated pool and spa, outdoor fire pit and covered patio. Huge kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and granite counters, large kitchen island and stainless appliances, dual ovens, gas stove, large family room with fireplace, living room, and office. 3 car garage -