All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 36138 N SUMMIT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

36138 N SUMMIT Drive

36138 North Summit Drive · (480) 734-7942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Canyon Ridge Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms. Pocket sliders bring the outdoors in, vaulted beamed ceilings, large wrap around balcony, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Resort style backyard is perfect for entertaining. Ramada with TV, 10 seat wet bar, Built in BBQ Smoker, gas fire pit, pool/spa! Amazing Sunsets and night lights...Perfect for corporate retreats, family vacations, or just a private get away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have any available units?
36138 N SUMMIT Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have?
Some of 36138 N SUMMIT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36138 N SUMMIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36138 N SUMMIT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36138 N SUMMIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive offer parking?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive has a pool.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36138 N SUMMIT Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerCave Creek Luxury Places
Cave Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity