Cave Creek, AZ
5872 E RED DOG Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5872 E RED DOG Drive

5872 Red Dog · (602) 942-4200
Location

5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Red Dog Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres. Over 2400 sq ft of Travertine flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, 4 bedrooms - one king and three queen beds, 3 full baths, fireplace, split floor plan, huge master suite with large bathroom with walk in shower and separate tub. Large eat in kitchen with center island, corian counters, 40 ft custom Anderson window wall overlooking a gorgeous pool, spa, multi level decking. Fully furnished. See calendar for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have any available units?
5872 E RED DOG Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have?
Some of 5872 E RED DOG Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 E RED DOG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5872 E RED DOG Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 E RED DOG Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does offer parking.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive has a pool.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have accessible units?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
