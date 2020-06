Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL

This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location. Room to park 1 vehicle in the garage. It's perfect for your winter destination!!! Close to shops, restaurants, casinos, and the Beautiful Colorado River with a nearby Nature Center with Beach/River Access.



Monthly Rent: $1500

Security Deposit: $1500

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $200

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $200



All Key Time Vacation Rentals are NON SMOKING



Please contact Angela at angela@realestateinbullhead.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3550479)