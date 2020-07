Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close. Rotary Park is about 1 minute away, and the river is just down the street, casinos about 10 minutes. Pets MUST be approved by owners.