83 West 5th Avenue West

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Amazing Buckeye home located at I10 and Miller in the Buckeye Park subdivision in Peoria 85326. Close freeway access to I10, shopping, schools, and restaurants. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, and patio in the back yard! Kitchen has tile floor, stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Home has 3 bed and 2 bath! Interior has fresh paint and is ready for immediate move in. One small dog under 25 pounds ok with per rent of $45 per month. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1075 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.