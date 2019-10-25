All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

83 West 5th Avenue West

83 5th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

83 5th Ave W, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Amazing Buckeye home located at I10 and Miller in the Buckeye Park subdivision in Peoria 85326. Close freeway access to I10, shopping, schools, and restaurants. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, and patio in the back yard! Kitchen has tile floor, stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Home has 3 bed and 2 bath! Interior has fresh paint and is ready for immediate move in. One small dog under 25 pounds ok with per rent of $45 per month. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1075 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 West 5th Avenue West have any available units?
83 West 5th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 West 5th Avenue West have?
Some of 83 West 5th Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 West 5th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
83 West 5th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 West 5th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 West 5th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 83 West 5th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 83 West 5th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 83 West 5th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 West 5th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 West 5th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 83 West 5th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 83 West 5th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 83 West 5th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 83 West 5th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 West 5th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
